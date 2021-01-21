 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

