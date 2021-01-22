Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 de…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Monday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will…
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should…
Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…