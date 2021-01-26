It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
