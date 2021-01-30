Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degr…
This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It migh…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. …
This evening in Scottsbluff: Overcast. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Mostly clear. Low 8F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff tomorr…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should exp…
Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…