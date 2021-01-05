Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperat…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is toda…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Scottsbluff area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Most like…
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph…