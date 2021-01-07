Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
