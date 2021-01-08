The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
