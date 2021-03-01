Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
