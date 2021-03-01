 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

