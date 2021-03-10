Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Scottsbluff area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It will be a warm day in Scottsbluff. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Win…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.