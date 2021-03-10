 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

