Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.