It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
