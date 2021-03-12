 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Thursday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

