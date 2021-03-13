 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

