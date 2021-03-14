 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Scottsbluff, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 11:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

