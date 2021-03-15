 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until MON 6:00 AM MDT. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

