Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

