Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
