 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News