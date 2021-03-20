Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
