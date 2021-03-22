Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
