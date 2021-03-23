 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Scottsbluff area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News