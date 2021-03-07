It will be a warm day in Scottsbluff. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Scotts…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Win…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…