Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Scottsbluff area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
It will be a warm day in Scottsbluff. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Win…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a ch…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Snow showers. Low -8F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. …