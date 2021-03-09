Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Win…
It will be a warm day in Scottsbluff. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Scottsbluff people will see temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Scottsbluff area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Snow showers. Low -8F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. …