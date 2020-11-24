Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.