Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.