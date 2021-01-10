This evening in Scottsbluff: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
