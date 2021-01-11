 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Monday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

