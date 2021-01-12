 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News