This evening in Scottsbluff: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
