For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Scottsbluff area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcas…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Don't go out…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Friday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Monday. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 m…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a …
Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…