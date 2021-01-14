For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy early. Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
