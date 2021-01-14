 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy early. Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News