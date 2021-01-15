Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear and windy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.