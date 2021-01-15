Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear and windy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperature…
Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Don't go out…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Friday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a l…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Monday. It…