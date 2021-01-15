 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear and windy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News