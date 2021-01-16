 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

