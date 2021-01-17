 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News