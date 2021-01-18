 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News