This evening in Scottsbluff: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperature…
Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy early. Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mp…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Monday. It…
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today…