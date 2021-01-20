Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.