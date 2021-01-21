Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 de…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a l…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Monday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be…
Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will…
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy early. Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mp…