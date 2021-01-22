Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.