Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.