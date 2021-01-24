Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
