This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.48. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
