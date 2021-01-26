Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Overcast. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 12.57. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.