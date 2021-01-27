For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Mostly clear. Low 8F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degr…
This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It migh…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. …
Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …
This evening in Scottsbluff: Overcast. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. It looks l…