Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Mostly clear. Low 8F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

