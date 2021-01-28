For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
