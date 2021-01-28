 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News