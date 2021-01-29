This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Scottsbluff area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degr…
This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It migh…
Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. …
This evening in Scottsbluff: Overcast. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Mostly clear. Low 8F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff tomorr…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Tempe…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should exp…