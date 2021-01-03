Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 de…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperat…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is toda…
Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm t…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?