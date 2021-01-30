 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News