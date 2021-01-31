 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

