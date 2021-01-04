 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A few showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Scottsbluff area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

