For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A few showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Scottsbluff area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperat…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is toda…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.