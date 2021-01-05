This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperat…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is toda…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Scottsbluff area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph…
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Most like…