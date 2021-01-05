 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

