Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

