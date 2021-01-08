Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
